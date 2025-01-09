WILDFIRES FORCE NFL TO MOVE VIKINGS-RAMS PLAYOFF GAME OUT OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. “‘In the interest of public safety, Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals,’ the league said in a statement.”
