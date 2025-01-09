AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Obama And Trump Separated At Carter Funeral For Disruptive Behavior.

“Believe me, we weren’t disrupting anything at all,” Trump reportedly complained, as Obama obediently went to take his seat at the other end of the pew. “I’m the quietest person at this funeral. So quiet — you’d never even know I’m here, because I’m grieving so much. Mucho quiet. Now, if you want to talk about disruption, Jill, how about the smells that have been drifting up from your husband’s seat? Why don’t you make him go sit somewhere else? Sad! Unfair!”

The separation seems to have worked, as Jill Biden only had to turn around once or twice to give Trump a firm, hard stare as he whispered a conversation with Melania.

At publishing time, Obama and Trump had been reprimanded again after Jill caught Obama flinging a spitball at Hillary and Trump flicking Kamala’s ear.