THIS WILL END WELL: Why Piers Morgan can be Britain’s answer to Tucker Carlson.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Wake Up Productions Ltd, Morgan’s own production company, is buying out Piers Morgan Uncensored from News UK, almost a year after it moved online following the scrapping of Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV channel. Owning the brand, Morgan said in a statement, “allows my team and I the freedom to focus exclusively on building Uncensored into a standalone business, editorially and commercially, and in time, widening it from just me and my content.”

In effect, a few months before his 60th birthday, 40 years after he entered journalism and long after he became bigger than any British TV channel that could employ him, Morgan is finally setting up his own shop. In doing so, he follows the likes of Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, two Fox News stars who broke away to earn even more money, and arguably more viewers, on the internet.