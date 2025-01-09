GOOD LORD: Oregon sending crews to help battle Los Angeles-area wildfires.

That sounds great until you know… the rest of the story:

Those 60 engines sent yesterday to the Cali fires are not on the fire lines…yet.https://t.co/FmQ9jYQc8C

They've been ordered to submit to a DOT inspection in Sacramento that's scheduled for 4:30 pm today.

If they clear the inspection, they'll THEN be able to drive 400 miles to… — Lars Ultra MAGA Larson (@LarsLarsonShow) January 9, 2025

“You will never understand bureaucracies until you understand that for bureaucrats procedure is everything and outcomes are nothing.” —Thomas Sowell.