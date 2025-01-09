AI IS GETTING TO BE PRETTY FUN, ACTUALLY:
STOP IT!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JZ2whR2YID
— il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) January 9, 2025
Sometimes even a deep fake comedy clip can reveal a deeper truth.
