KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Biden Quick to Aid Lib California After Ignoring NC and FL Hurricane Victims. “Once again, President LOLEightyonemillion looks to the Treasury Department’s printing press to address a problem. Monopoly money is this administration’s bread and butter, after all.”
