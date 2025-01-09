NOT A GOOD LOOK, LAFD, ON AT LEAST A COUPLE DIFFERENT LEVELS:

LAFD Asst. Fire Chief Kristine Larson “You couldn’t carry my husband out of a fire. He got himself in the wrong place.” wtf pic.twitter.com/bd7Wd0R4tZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

“Screw that little kid who fell down the well, too, because our firefighters aren’t fit enough to get down there.”

Mostly though, it seems as though DEI-controlled institutions actually enjoy rubbing your face in their inability to perform.

Exit Question: Ever heard of anyone declining to be pulled out of a burning building because the firefighter didn’t look enough like them?