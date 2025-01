STRATEGERY:

If I'm following correctly, the British government:

1. Gave up an island it owned for no reason other than woke virtue signaling

2. Realized it needed the military base on that island

3. Is now desperate to buy a lease from the new owners to operate that base, at any price,… https://t.co/gigAyBrhXj

— Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) January 9, 2025