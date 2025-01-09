DUANE PATTERSON: Lessons, Painful At Times, Are Only Lessons If They’re Eventually Learned.

The devastation in Southern California is almost beyond measure. A little over half of Pacific Palisades is gone. Most of the seaside parts of Malibu are in ruins. There are now seven active fires in Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties, none of them remotely contained at the writing of this column. The human toll, which will continue to grow in the days and weeks, is heartbreaking. The property loss and personal effects consumed in the fires are just the beginning for a new batch of Angelino refugees. In the days, weeks, months, and years ahead, there will be ongoing concerns about shelter, and whether they can and will try to rebuild their lives in what once was among the most premium places to live in the world. When the Santa Anas began blowing in earnest Tuesday morning and word broke out of a fire above the Palisades, I began to pray that the west side of Los Angeles would not end up with the same fate as Lahaina. By early evening, glued to local television reports from Malibu, a second fire in Pasadena and Altadena, and a third raging in Sylmar burning everything in its path, it began to sink in that by Wednesday morning, the landscape of the L.A. Basin would be changed for a very long time to come. By Wednesday night, a new fire in the middle of the Hollywood Hills began. Sunset Blvd., Coldwater Canyon, Runyon Canyon, and possibly Hollywood Blvd., and any number of famed structures and houses on those roads, are in the destruction path.

Read the whole thing. If you want to get a sense of what California was like in the ’60s and ’70s, when it seemed like a land of endless possibilities, flashback to Jennifer Rubin’s last article for Commentary, in their September 2015 issue, before her performance art career at the Washington Post began: “California, There It Went.”

More than 40 years later, I still remember the bright sun and the palm trees when we got off the plane. California in 1968 was a magical place, a magnet for those seeking new opportunities or to lose an old identity. The Golden State was allowing the rich to get richer and the middle class to live out the American dream in its pristine state. The public schools and expanding state-university system (two separate systems, in fact) were the envy of the nation. The corruption and Mob influence that had paralyzed many eastern and midwestern states and cities were largely absent. When my parents announced they were uprooting the Glazer family from a cozy suburb of Philadelphia, as 5 million people did from eastern and midwestern towns between 1950 and 1980, the news was met with a mixture of awe (“California…” they would breathlessly whisper) and bewilderment (“But what is there?”). The very act of migrating by plane was itself somewhat grand. In the years before airline deregulation, one dressed up to fly, as if sailing on an ocean liner, and at prices not all that much lower than an ocean voyage’s. And yet those we were leaving behind acted as though we were traveling by caravan, leaving civilization and going into the wilderness. In a real sense, even in 1968, California was the wilderness. If the cost of air travel was prohibitive for a family of modest means, they usually drove, and from the flatness of the Midwest they found themselves left speechless by the vision of the Rocky Mountains, rugged coastlines, wide beaches, and empty space they knew only from the movies. Like emigrants leaving the old country in the 19th century, they often arrived friendless and unaccustomed to the habits of their new environment. Public transportation was in scarce supply; instead there were gleaming freeways with five lanes on each side. Tie and jacket? More and more restaurants didn’t care. Informality pervaded dress and speech at a time when, back east, adults still commonly addressed acquaintances as Mister and Missus. In Southern California, the aerospace industry was booming, and middle-class professionals from all over the country flocked to work in and around it. The movie studios had fallen into distress and decay due to the growing popularity of TV (before the blockbuster era of the 1970s drew audiences back out of their living rooms), but if you went to the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, you might spot the billionaire in a corduroy jacket whose name was above the door escorting Cary Grant around his collection. Every now and then you’d have a Fred Astaire or a James Stewart sighting.

In a very real sense, California in 2025 is the wilderness again, with nature and mankind returning to their feral states, as assembled in this recent Babylon Bee video: