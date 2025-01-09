DISPATCHES FROM THE REICHSTAG:

Former President Barack Obama casually and amiably chats with Adolf Hitler as the latter is set to assume power in 11 days, end American democracy, and impose a white nationalist dictatorship. https://t.co/4tbj46yVk8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2025

(Note previous Hitler left of Obama.)

As Byron York asks, “Where did all the fascism talk go?”

UPDATE: Previous Hitler playfully taps God and/or the second coming of FDR on the belly: