CHRISTIAN TOTO: Adam Carolla’s DEI Firefighter Story Goes Viral. “I graduated North Hollywood High with a 1.7 GPA and could not find a job. I walked to a fire station. I was 19 and living in the garage of my family home and my mom was on welfare and food stamps. I said, ‘Can I get a job as a fireman?’ and they said, ‘No, because you’re not black, Hispanic or a woman and we’ll see you in about seven years.’”

Related (From Ed): If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t miss Carolla’s epic rant on the near-term future of southern California:

Epic Adam Carolla rant from a hotel after the LA wildfires forced to evacuate from his home, where he predicts Hollywood leftists will be so frustrated by the rebuild effort that they will not vote Democrat:

"You guys all voted for Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles. You all… pic.twitter.com/YhNqBnJJR9 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 9, 2025

I’m much more doubtful that the fires will transform southern California into a hotbed of Republicanism than Carolla (see also: Californians’ willingness to go along with indefinite Covid madness), but it will fascinating to watch the repercussions of the fires play out. Including, as Duane Patterson speculated, “in the future, what do you think Democrats in Sacramento think of the land opportunities now that everyone’s been burned out? Do you think they’re going to rush in and permit exact rebuilding promptly when there’s all sorts of acreage now available for low-income, high-density housing?”