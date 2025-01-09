HMM: Why Is Diet Root Beer Up 131% Even Though Aluminum Is Down? “This may count as an ‘old man yells at cloud’ moment, but before the Flu Manchu lockdowns and the resultant supply chain breakage, HEB’s house brand of Diet Root Beer went for $2.25 a 12-pack. Now, here in early 2025, it’s going for $5.20. I calculate that as a 131% inflation rate over five years, considerably above the official 21.9% phony baloney ‘let’s lie for Biden’ rate. So what gives?”