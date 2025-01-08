ELLA EMHOFF: FASHION’S MIDWIT GIRL.

She may have wept grotesquely on election night—at that sad scene outside Howard University where her stepmother, Kamala Harris, didn’t even bother to show up to her own watch party—but the Brooklyn trust fund tyke and fashion’s toast to sycophancy, Ella Emhoff, is going to be just fine.

In fact, she’s already back on the ’gram, giving vibes, usually in the form of a dirty mirror selfie with her depressing and tasteless apartment as backdrop—a domicile that’s a fitting extension of her own pampered mediocrity.

But, if you’re the child of a famous Democrat, especially the Joy and Coconuts lady, well, the sky’s the limit. Little Emhoff is going to be a famous fashion designer and America’s cultural institutions are on board, no resume required.

(Like that time, in 2011, when Chelsea Clinton said, I think I’ll be a journalist, and NBC News tripped over itself to slam a $600,000 a year contract in front of her. During Clinton’s three years with the network, she produced exactly three reports: one about a diner in New Mexico that helped kids with their homework; another about a gym in Detroit that helped kids work out; a third about poetry class for kids in Arkansas).

Totally by coincidence and sheer talent, in January 2021, the month her stepmom became Vice President, Emhoff was signed to the prestigious IMG modeling agency. She received fawning style section profiles from the likes of CNN, the BBC, and The New York Times.