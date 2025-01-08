BIDEN CANCELS TRIP TO ITALY, MEANT AS FINAL FOREIGN VISIT OF PRESIDENCY, AS FIRES RAGE IN CALIFORNIA:

President Joe Biden on Wednesday cancelled the final overseas trip of his presidency just hours before he was set to depart for Rome and the Vatican, choosing to remain in Washington to monitor the response to devastating fires raging in California. Biden was scheduled to leave Thursday afternoon, after eulogizing former President Jimmy Carter at a memorial service in Washington, for the three-day trip to meet with Pope Francis and Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The trip was meant as a coda to the second Catholic U.S. president’s time in the White House and a final opportunity to showcase the strength of American alliances before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

While Team Biden obviously doesn’t want to generate optics reminiscent of Bush and Katrina, it also seems a bit silly. Biden is a withered husk of a figurehead. He’s not going to making any major decisions, and there’s nothing to be gained by him being in the White House. And after January 2oth, other than pardoning Hunter, and maybe giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to several elderly leftist grandees, no one will remember what a lame duck president did in his last days in office.

On the other hand, some things transcend optics for this profligate administration: Biden to Announce Final $500 Million in Ukraine Military Aid.