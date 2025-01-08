TOMORROW’S PARDONS TODAY! Biden weighs preemptive pardons for Cheney, Fauci, other Trump foes.

President Biden is flirting with handing out preemptive pardons to some of President-elect Donald Trump’s favorite political targets.

In an interview with USA Today, Mr. Biden said he might hand out the get-out-of-jail-free cards to, among others, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Mr. Biden said he urged Mr. Trump when he met with him in November to put his beef with Ms. Cheney, who voted to impeach him and co-chaired the Jan. 6 special committee, and others behind him.

“I tried to make clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores,” Mr. Biden said.