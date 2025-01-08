January 8, 2025

GREAT MOMENTS IN DEMOCRATIC ORATORY:

This is Politics 101 stuff — “It’s too early to play the blame game; my heart goes out to the people impacted by the fire. When I get back to California, I will lead a full inquiry into both the cause of the fire and any shortcomings in the response to it.” Why is she clamming up?

Posted at 6:21 pm by Ed Driscoll