THE TELEGRAPH: Young, single men are leaving traditional churches. They found a more ‘masculine’ alternative:

Young, single men are flocking to the Orthodox church after discovering the “masculine” Christian religion through online influencers.

Some converts said they felt disillusioned with the “feminisation” of the Protestant church and were attracted to the “authenticity” of Orthodoxy, which they claim pushes them physically and mentally.

Priests are now planning to open new parishes to accommodate the “tsunami” of young men who have converted since the pandemic.