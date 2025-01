IT HELPS TO KNOW HOW THINGS WORK, ASIDE FROM PUSHING THE BUTTON:

I listened to an interview on the radio about the fires in California. A woman being interviewed said she couldn't leave her house because the power was out and her garage door is electric. Apparently she doesn't know the pull cord dangling from the door allows her to open it. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) January 8, 2025

Left unsaid: Did the interviewer fill her in or were they just as clueless?