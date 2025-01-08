DISPATCHES FROM THE MINISTRY OF TRUTH: Starmer accused of ‘cowardice’ as Labour votes to block national grooming inquiry.

Labour MPs have blocked an attempt to initiate a national inquiry into grooming gangs.

The amendment put forward by Conservative MPs that would have piled pressure on the Government to hold a statutory inquiry into historic child sexual exploitation was voted down by 364 to 111.

The move was branded as an “act of cowardice” by Conservatives following the vote.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “It is disgusting that Keir Starmer has used his supermajority in Parliament to block a national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.

“Labour MPs have put their Party ahead of getting to the truth and turned a blind eye to justice for the victims. Labour MPs will have to explain to the British people why they are against learning the truth behind the torture and rape of countless vulnerable girls.

“We will not let them forget this act of cowardice.”