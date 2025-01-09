KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: What Will Hamas Do Without Its Friends the Democrats in Power? “Violence is the only language Hamas understands and responds to, as Israel is all too painfully aware. Its leaders grasp the none-too-subtly implied threat of it from Trump. That means they know that they’re on the clock and only have mere days left before Israel once again has a true ally in the United States.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.