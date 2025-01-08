ELIZABETH SCALIA: ‘Shut up,’ they said; British MP’s vote against gangrape inquiry.

I’ve been wondering for a while why, in all of this, we have not heard from the pop stars who can usually be relied upon to comment-with-alacrity about the social or political outrages of the day — or at least the ones they know they can safely shout about and be called “brave.” I mean, where is Bono? I’m a fan, and he’s usually pretty fast with his mouth. Where is he? Where is Elton? Where are Adele? Where is Madonna? Where is Sting? McCartney?

For that matter, where are members of the Royal Family, working or non, hither and yon? They’ve got no thoughts on all this?

I’m not surprised, really. All the “courageous” voices only pipe up when they know the cool kids in the cafeteria will have their backs. Mock insult the churches (and quite justly, says I) for their abuses, their cover-ups, their reluctance to do the right thing? Easy as pie; safe as swaddling clothes. But discuss what the secular side of abuse, coverups and refusal has done?

Crickets.