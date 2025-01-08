I got an email from my trade organization asking for public comments on the new draft of “ethical principles” from the American Psychological Association (APA). I scrolled down to check out the Social Justice Principal and read the following:

Justice refers to treatment that is equitable and fair (i.e., free from self-interest, prejudice, or favoritism). Social justice is justice applied at the intergroup, systems, and societal levels. Social justice includes240 equitable and inclusive policies and procedures within a society as well as equitable resources and241 privilege. Psychologists balance individual, intergroup, systems, and societal factors when evaluating242 fairness, equity, and inclusion. In making evaluations, psychologists consider their individual power and privilege as well as the power and privilege conferred by the psychologist’s role in research, education and practice.

Here is my public comment:

1. Section name: Principle D: Justice and Social Justice

Comment: This “Social Justice” Section is insulting to those of us who are libertarian or conservative psychologists and should be to anyone who believes in the right to autonomy for our clients and ourselves as psychologists. Social Justice is just a buzzword for being a liberal psychologist who believes that a mental health practitioner’s duty is to straighten out anyone who is deemed to have the wrong point of view. I work with men in my practice and most of them tell me they have not been welcome in the world of therapy for years due to the biased nature of the field.

“Justice refers to treatment that is equitable and fair (i.e., free from self-interest, prejudice, or favoritism). ” If this is the case, why should feminist psychologists be allowed to belittle men and show favoritism towards women? This happens frequently in marriage counseling and other forms of psychological work and as a result, few men would go to therapy to get help. According to some polls, only 6 percent of men would see a therapist if they have a problem. The APA may mistakenly think this is because of men’s inability to accept help but their reluctance is often due to the feminized nature of the field and its bias towards men. Until the APA acknowledges this bias and the resulting bias of its members and academics, this field will continue to lose prestige and trust. Helen Smith, PhD

If public comments are “welcome,” go share your own.