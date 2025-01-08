PRIORITIES:
There’s no water coming out of the fire hydrants because the city didn’t fill the reservoirs but at least the fire chief is a woman and gay! https://t.co/EXdtuAvM0O
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2025
On the left is the LA Fire Chief allowing her city to be burned down with no water in fire hydrants
On the right is the New Orleans Police Chief who allowed a terrorist attack on Bourbon without street barriers
DEI is quite literally getting people killed
Bring back merit pic.twitter.com/LEmtbC9owK
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 8, 2025
Earlier, from Steve: While Los Angeles Burns, Mayor Bass Parties in Ghana, Fire Chief Fiddles with DEI.