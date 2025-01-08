PRIORITIES:

There’s no water coming out of the fire hydrants because the city didn’t fill the reservoirs but at least the fire chief is a woman and gay! https://t.co/EXdtuAvM0O

On the left is the LA Fire Chief allowing her city to be burned down with no water in fire hydrants

On the right is the New Orleans Police Chief who allowed a terrorist attack on Bourbon without street barriers

DEI is quite literally getting people killed

Bring back merit pic.twitter.com/LEmtbC9owK

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 8, 2025