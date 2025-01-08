PRIORITIES:
🚨#BREAKING: FEMA is NOT ANSWERING the phone calls of #WNC victims begging to extend their motel stays.
Mike McGraw, a retired veteran said,
"I only have one option, to live in my truck until I can find some other place to live."
FEMA seems to have some decent digs, though.
