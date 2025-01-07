NUMBER OF GAZAN REFUGEES TAKEN IN BY IRELAND? APPROXIMATLEY NONE. PRESSURE PUT ON EGYPT BY IRELAND TO ALLOW GAZANS TO ESCAPE THE WAR? NONE: And yet: Ireland joins South Africa’s ICJ genocide case against Israel. It’s that weird sort of genocide where no country that has identified genocide wants to help the civilians escape.
