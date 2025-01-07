MATT MARGOLIS: Never Forget: Jimmy Carter Pardoned a Child Molester.

Carter passed away last month, and the media has been desperate to canonize him and treat him as a great president when everyone knows he was garbage during his time in the White House. We’ve addressed some of his failings in the past, but now it’s worth bringing up another black mark on his record that hasn’t gotten much attention: his pardon of a child molester.

Why bring this up now? That child molester was none other than Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul, and Mary fame. Yarrow passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86 from cancer.

Yarrow, of course, was a supporter of Democratic politics in the sixties, and really big in the anti-Vietnam War protests. In 1970, however, Yarrow pled guilty to taking ‘immoral and improper liberties’ with a child.

As Rolling Stone notes, Yarrow invited a 14-year-old girl named Barbara Winter and her 17-year-old sister to meet him at his hotel room, where he molested her as her sister watched.

Rolling Stone explains what happened next: