SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB, PART DEUX:

As Fox News notes, “Internet roasts NYT headline about fact-checkers ruling Meta criticism of fact checks ‘false:’ ‘Beyond parody:’”

“This actually does an effective job revealing the problem with the fact-checking industry (perhaps by accident),” Reason senior editor Robby Soave observed.

“Fact-checkers fact-check claim that fact-checkers are the problem. Real headline from the NY Times,” civil liberties attorney Laura Powell noted. “How can anyone produce satire when the legacy media has become so ridiculous?”

“This is amazing. Meta says fact-checkers were the problem Fact-checkers rule that false,” Analytics Miami founder Ana Bozovic said in a post. “Rounding off the absurdity: this is the NYT reporting.”

“They really wrote this and then published it,” senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute Chris Rufo marveled.

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Z. Hemingway wrote, “A beyond parody headline from propaganda outlet New York Times.”

“I had to look it up myself because I could not believe it wasn’t parody,” political columnist Moshe Hill wrote in surprise, “It’s real.”

Meteorologist and data scientist John Basham joked that the headline “could have easily been” from political satire website, The Babylon Bee, adding, “Life Has Become Parody On The Left.”