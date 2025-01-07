DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY AND RADICAL CHIC: Jealous Diddy ‘is raging that Luigi Mangione is getting more attention than him at their Brooklyn prison.’

Diddy is furious that alleged CEO murderer Luigi Mangione is seen as a bigger star by inmates at the Brooklyn federal prison where both are locked up, it’s claimed.

The rapper, 54, and Mangione, 26, are both awaiting trial at Brooklyn’s infamous Metropolitan Center in New York, and Diddy – real name Sean Combs – is reportedly raging that the alleged killer is more beloved than he is among inmates.

‘Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera,’ the source said.

Diddy is reportedly upset because he claims he is innocent of sex trafficking yet he continues getting ‘so much hate inside the lock up while Luigi gets so much love.’

‘Even in prison, Diddy’s ego is bigger than life,’ the source added.