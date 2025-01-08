KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Mark Zuckerberg Has a Bad Case of Musk Envy. “I think that Zuckerberg’s pilgrimage up Mt. MAGA is motivated in no small part by being envious about the dizzying political heights that his fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk has risen to since he went all-in for President-elect Donald Trump last summer. It’s the kind of power that Zuckerberg probably thought he was buying from the Biden administration in 2021 by doing its bidding. The Biden people merely wanted him to be an obedient lapdog, however.”