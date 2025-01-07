ROBERT SPENCER: Elizabeth Warren Finds One of Those Right-Wing Extremists the Biden Regime Has Been Warning Us About. “Warren sent a series of angry smoke signals to Hegseth, admonishing him for daring to express his Christian faith openly and trying to make him out to be one of those right-wing extremists we always hear so much about but so seldom see.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.