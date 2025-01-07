I WANT TO BELIEVE: Former NASA Astronaut Puzzled by Metallic Orbs He Encountered While Flying.

Former NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao says he had a baffling encounter when he was flying his private four-seat airplane in 2023.

At an altitude of 9,000 feet over Houston, Texas, the former Space Shuttle commander had two “perfectly smooth” and “shiny” spheres, each roughly three feet in diameter, rip by him a mere 20 feet away. He first detailed the unusual encounter in an interview with NewsNation in December, and recently elaborated on the sighting in a follow-up with the New York Post — claims from a highly accomplished pilot and space traveler that add fuel to the fire of debates over unidentified objects in the skies.

“There was nothing around me other than the panhandle of Texas at nine thousand feet on this instrument flight plan and just suddenly these things appeared,” he told the publication.

“They came right at me,” he added.