ED MORRISSEY: EU Leaders to Musk: How Dare You Interfere With Our Interference!

So let’s get this straight. British national security is more dependent on keeping silent about the Pakistani rape gangs than it is on a military alliance with the United States? Is that what Starmer seriously wants to argue? Is that what voters in the UK believe, too? Because we can take our ball and go home any time, and leave Starmer and Macron to deal with Vladimir Putin on their own. Have fun storming that castle.

However, I’d bet that Starmer went way over his political skis with that suggestion. Trump will not just call Starmer’s bluff, but now he and Musk can raise Starmer a Zuckerberg, too. (How very Meta!) The EU Left is already in retreat over its refusal to enforce laws and control migration, as well as their economic policies and arrogant elitism. Starmer and Macron are political dead men walking at this point, and they know it. That’s why they are desperately trying to quash Twitter/X in the EU, only now that Zuckerberg has foresworn progressive “fact checking,” the EU will have to play Whack-a-Mole on several popular social-media platforms rather than just focus on Musk.