QUESTION ASKED: Who Needs Communists When You Have Home-Grown Progressives?

Last week Victor Davis Hanson noted that Germany’s current de-industrialization, born of its fanatical “Net-Zero” climate mania that has resulted in ruinously high energy prices, resembles a self-imposed “Morgenthau Plan” from World War II.

* * * * * * * *

Realize that the Morgenthau Plan would have ruled out post-war Germany as potent ally against the Soviet Union, especially significant after NATO was formed later. It was designed to ensure that Germany was poor and weak—easy pickings, perhaps, for the Soviet Union after the war.

Just how did such a punitive plan come about in the first place? It turns out that Morgenthau’s senior staff was highly penetrated by Soviet agents and Communist sympathizers. Most of the names of his staff have been forgotten, with the partial exception of Harry Dexter White, who committed suicide in the late 1940s right after both Elizabeth Bentley and Whittaker Chambers named White as a Soviet agent. But M. Stanton Evans (my first mentor) and Herbert Rommerstein, long time senior staff member of the House Intelligence Committee, identified the others from corroborating testimony and the decrypted VENONA documents that came to light in the late 1990s. In addition to White, other Morgenthau staffers who were Communist sympathizers or perhaps even paid agents included Solomon Adler, Josiah Dubois, Sonia Gold, Harold Glasser, William Taylor, V. Frank Coe (who defected to Communist China after the war), and Irving Kaplan. Many of these figures were involved in developing the Morgenthau Plan.