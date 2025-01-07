ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Left Eats Its Own After High-Profile Activists Accept Medals From ‘Genocide Joe.’

Online progressives and leftists attacked humanitarian activists Bono and chef Jose Andres for accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden on Saturday, claiming the pair were endorsing genocide.

Bono, the world-famous Irish frontman to the rock band U2, and Jose Andres, a Spain-born chef who has risen to prominence for his charity work with his World Central Kitchen program, were two of the 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor attainable in America, on Saturday.

While both celebrities have previously been on the receiving end of liberal praise for their charity and compassion, pro-Palestinian activists on X ripped them for appearing with President Biden amid what the activists claim is a presidency that has supported a genocide propagated by Israel.

“Biden is giving the award because Bono is the only Irish Catholic who doesn’t care at all about the Palestinians,” Jeet Heer, writer at the left-wing magazine The Nation, said on X.

Many of Bono’s own countrymen signaled their disdain for his actions.

“Irish rock star Bono shows 15 months of managing to ignore the Gaza Genocide really pays off,” one Irish blogger wrote.

“As an Irish person I’m disgusted by this image. We stand with the oppressed. We don’t stand with imperialist evil murderous monsters. Tens of thousands of us have been protesting here against this evil. Shame on you Bono,” Irish musician Martin Leahy tweeted Sunday.