SHE LEFT OUT “RUTHLESSLY YET CLUMSILY EXECUTED,” BUT, YEAH:

The problem with Trudeau’s government is not the name at the top of the ticket. The problem is bad ideas, strongly held. The comprehensive failure of Justin Trudeau:https://t.co/HjAZuXENqy — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) January 7, 2025

Trudeau won’t be missed but it remains to be seen whether Canadians can go MCGA.