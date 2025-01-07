THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN’: UFC Head, Trump Ally Dana White Joins Meta Board of Directors.
Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and ally of President-elect Donald Trump, has joined the board of directors for Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the inclusion of Dana White in a Facebook post on Monday, hailing his work as an entrepreneur and business leader.
“Dana is the President and CEO of UFC, and he has built it into one of the most valuable, fastest growing, and most popular sports enterprises in the world. I’ve admired him as an entrepreneur and his ability to build such a beloved brand,” noted Zuckerberg.
This would have been unimaginable in 2017, and it’s noteworthy how the “Literally Hitler!” narrative has collapsed since November.
In other Meta news — broken on X, naturally:
NOW – Zuckerberg: "We're going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with community notes, similar to X." pic.twitter.com/UtZxzCojpN
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 7, 2025
Also unimaginable just a short while ago.