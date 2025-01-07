January 7, 2025

MAYBE REAL UBI HAS NEVER BEEN TRIED: UBI Hurts Recipients. “But mere historical failure has never deterred the radical left from pursuing their utopian schemes (‘And the burnt Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire’), so they tried to test UBI, yet again, and the result, yet again, was discouraging failure.”

Posted at 1:45 pm by Stephen Green