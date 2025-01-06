WASHINGTON POST TO LAY OFF “MANY DOZENS” AS READERSHIP CRASHES:

Last week, two other senior political reporters for the Washington Post — Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer — left the publication to take up new positions at The Atlantic, the magazine owned by Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. In late October, two Washington Post staffers quit its editorial board in protest of Bezos’ decision to block an endorsement of the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. Bezos said the move to block the endorsement was made in order to bolster public confidence in his newspaper’s impartiality. But readers of the newspaper were angered by the move. As many as 250,000 subscribers canceled their memberships as a result, according to reports.

As Ace of Spades writes in response:

I don’t think any of these woke media outlets can ever reclaim the figleaf of nonpartisanship. They will never, never again be considered authoritative or honest. Therefore, there is no point in attempting to “re-position” CNN or the Washington Post as “centrist” and “objective.” Anyone who wasn’t a full on TDS #Resistance leftist stopped going to these sources years and years ago, and they’re not coming back. And as these outlets shed audience, they catered harder and harder to the remaining audience of mentally ill leftwing lunatics, which caused even Democrat normies to flee, and left their remaining audience base even more partisan and weird. There is no way — none — to reverse this, so it’s my business advice that they not even try. The only course is to accept that they are permanently diminished and marginalized as fringe outlets of the intensely woke ghetto. They have to downsize until they hit the right, profitable level for a niche conspiracy-theory outlet. They will have to shed at least half of their staff. #SorryNotSorry. You effed around, and now you’re finding out.

At the 92nd Street Y last month, an audience paid actual money to watch the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin record her podcast with Lincoln Project founding member George Conway. Admission was $20 — but can you really put a price on watching two deranged NeverTrumpers cope with the reality of a looming second Trump presidency? In a set reminiscent of Inside the Actors Studio, Rubin began waxing poetic about why the media is so “mamsy-pamsey.” This is the same woman who went from calling Barack Obama a “boring gasbag” to claiming his “mere presence reminded us of what a dignified, responsible president sounds like.” She has also performed a well-documented back flip on John Bolton that would make your head spin.

Those who agree to a 92nd Street Y discussion can apparently set wide boundaries about topics that they consider to be Omertà. (Jimmy Page spoke there a decade ago to plug one of his coffee table books, very likely knowing that there would be absolutely no discussion about the more sordid aspects of his past.)

During her 92nd Street Y interview with Conway, in-between insulting conservative Trump voters, Rubin also claimed:

Though Rubin has frequently criticized the Washington Post, particularly its owner Jeff Bezos, for trying to become more politically neutral, she has made no effort to resign out of protest and even joked about rebelling from within the paper. “I can be a rebel in my own house because the mainstream media is now, as we talked about, kind of capitulating, so I get to, like, thumb my nose,” Rubin joked. She also called out claims of her being politically biased, saying, “I think I am not biased at all. I am just accurate. Deadly accurate.”

Naturally, there was no pushback about how she was billed as the WaPo’s token conservative and Romney supporter in 2012 – and on some Websites in desperate need of updating, is still listed as a conservative:

The non-endorsement is the new endorsement! Hot on the heels of the Los Angeles Times’s decision not to endorse a candidate in the presidential race, a controversial call made by the paper’s owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong that has been met with multiple staff resignations, the Washington Post is following suit. A statement published Friday reads: “The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates.” Public statements from leading Post personalities have been aghast. Columnist Karen Attiah tweeted, “Jesus Christ.” Then, an hour later, “…” Then an hour later still, “What an absolute stab in the back. What an insult to those of us who have literally put our careers and lives on the line, to call out threats to human rights and democracy.” Of most interest to Cockburn, however, were the remarks of fellow columnist and MSNBC mainstay Jennifer Rubin to the LA Times resignations earlier in the week. In response to Sewell Chan’s resignation from the Times, she wrote, “Bravo. All respect.” Followed by, “and where are the rest of them?” The implication is clear: now that her paper, too, is refusing to endorse the sainted Kamala Harris, Rubin must be set to join the charge of resignations in disgust, along with Robert Kagan, as a sort-of Potomac Joan of Arc. The prospect brings a tear to Cockburn’s eye. Such bravery.

