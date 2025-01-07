KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Canada’s Commie Soy Boy Trudeau Slithers Off to Ignominy. “The timing of Trudeau’s announcement is delicious. Democrats are already weeping and gnashing their teeth because Trump is about to be inaugurated. The proggie loons here in the United States were Trudeau’s biggest fan club, so his departure has got to be hitting them pretty hard. The Dems’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media did more to create and perpetuate the myth of Justin Trudeau the studly feminist than their counterparts up north.”