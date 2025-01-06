BIDEN’S PARTING GIFTS: Joe Biden just released 11 Al Qaeda members from GITMO. “In the most dramatic step in years to reduce the population at the U.S. military prison in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, the Biden administration has transferred 11 Yemeni detainees to Oman, which has agreed to help resettle them and provide security monitoring.”
