BIDEN’S PARTING GIFTS: In its final days, the Biden administration announces new water-heater ban. “Under the policy, new non-condensing, natural gas-fired water heaters will be prohibited for sale starting in 2029 due to concerns about carbon-dioxide emissions. The policy comes during President Biden’s twilight days in the White House and was quietly announced without a press release.”

Previously: Schumer mocks GOP: ‘Nobody is taking away your gas stove.’