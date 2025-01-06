GOOD ADVICE: ‘Give yourself a break’ is bad advice: Do difficult things!

Jake wonders why liberal arts colleges “center” their black students by “encouraging them to experience college as a source of ‘racial battle fatigue’.”

I envision kids watching the The Little Engine That Couldn’t on their phones: “I think I can’t. I think I can’t. It’s too hard. Climbing mountains is a vestige of white patriarchy! Look how brave I am for being able to say that I can’t! I thought I couldn’t!”

American culture treats “successful people like they somehow cheated to get there and poor people as if they’re noble by virtue of being poor,” writes John Hawkins, in another response to Vivek Ramaswamy’s “culture of mediocrity” critique.

Parents should be pushier, he writes. Kids aren’t “pieces of glass that will break if they’re pushed too hard.”