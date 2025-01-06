BIDEN SHAMES PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM EVEN FURTHER BY GIVING IT TO “SCIENCE GUY” BILL NYE:
The purpose of giving Nye (who is not in fact a "science guy") this award was so that when he is mentioned in the media going forward he can be referred to as "Presidential Medal of Freedom winner Bill Nye" – how dare you question Nye, he's a PMF winner. https://t.co/Tfv1QfBNYL
— William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) January 5, 2025
On the other hand, as America’s Newspaper of Record notes, there may still be rough times ahead for Nye:
Bill Nye's Medal Revoked After Old Hate Speech Comes To Light https://t.co/mKLRz2PkFI pic.twitter.com/eXMWN0VtRJ
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 6, 2025