CHECKBOOK IN HAND? Donald Trump Jr takes personal trip to Greenland after president-elect floats purchasing country.

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to travel to Greenland Tuesday after his father, President-elect Trump, signaled an interest in U.S. “ownership and control” of the country, Fox News Digital has learned.

A source familiar with Trump Jr.’s plans told Fox News Digital that the president-elect’s son, who is traveling in a personal capacity, is set to arrive in Nuuk, Greenland, midday Tuesday for meetings with locals, to visit cultural sites and more.

“As someone who has traveled to some fascinating places across the globe as an outdoorsman, I’m excited to stop into Greenland for a little bit of fun this week,” Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that Trump Jr. is “popping in for a quick day-long trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting.”