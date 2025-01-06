TWO-TIER KEIR: Starmer’s shameful deflections on grooming gangs.

Keir Starmer needn’t be personally implicated in the grooming-gangs scandal to be part of the problem. He belongs to a generation of politicians and officials who could not compute these crimes when they were first brought to their attention, because they didn’t fit their simplistic, multiculturalist script; who have failed to tackle this scourge since then out of a mix of cowardice and self-preservation; and who even now seem more concerned about how some people on the internet are talking about the rape, torture and murder of poor and working-class girls, rather than the rape, torture and murder itself. Today, surely, the phoney moral superiority of our elites is smashed beyond repair. Those who would prefer to look good, rather than do good, should never be allowed near power again.