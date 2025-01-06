TWO-TIER KEIR: Starmer’s shameful deflections on grooming gangs.
Keir Starmer needn’t be personally implicated in the grooming-gangs scandal to be part of the problem. He belongs to a generation of politicians and officials who could not compute these crimes when they were first brought to their attention, because they didn’t fit their simplistic, multiculturalist script; who have failed to tackle this scourge since then out of a mix of cowardice and self-preservation; and who even now seem more concerned about how some people on the internet are talking about the rape, torture and murder of poor and working-class girls, rather than the rape, torture and murder itself. Today, surely, the phoney moral superiority of our elites is smashed beyond repair. Those who would prefer to look good, rather than do good, should never be allowed near power again.
Not surprisingly: British Elite Seem Angrier at Elon Musk than About Migrant Rape Gangs.
Not so long ago, a few Brits could still do this sort of thing in-house:
Christopher Hitchens warned us…
— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) January 6, 2025
Exit quote:
So if I understand this thing going on in England, it's like the Vatican cover up but this time it's okay because it's the government, and community cohesion or something
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 6, 2025