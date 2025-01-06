JANUARY 6TH AND THE OBAMA UNREALITY MACHINE:

Those with all the power need January 6th to confirm everything they’d been warning the public about. It was so perfect, almost too perfect. I might be among those cheering on Liz Cheney had I never escaped the unreality of the Left. But I did escape, and I got to know Trump world well enough to see that what happened on January 6th was not in the plan, certainly not by Trump, and was out of character for MAGA.

Liz Cheney did not deserve a medal for her disgraceful behavior around January 6th. Rather, the people still deserve the whole truth about everything that happened that day.

I know what happened on January 6th was not typical for MAGA. They don’t break windows. They don’t beat up cops. Whatever happened on the steps of the Capitol was used to wage war on American citizens. We should not rest until we know why and how so many were convinced that this was the only way to be heard by our government.

It was never up to them to decide whom we should vote for. That’s always been up to us. And now, the American people have spoken and said we’ll take Trump, January 6th and all.

As for me, I learned I am built of much stronger stuff than I previously thought. I learned that I care more about the truth than my own reputation. I learned that standing against corruption and mass conformity is not easy. I wish I could say nothing bad has happened to me, but of course, I live with the consequences of being an outsider and a pariah every day. But it is still better than the alternative. And anyway, as Bob Dylan once said, “When you ain’t got nothing, you got nothing to lose.”