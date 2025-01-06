MARK JUDGE: NYT Reporter Regrets Kavanaugh Hit: “I Have Learned Some Lessons.”

The media now routinely runs with false stories (Russiagate), covers up inconvenient facts (the Hunter Biden laptops), and maligns people who are both public figures and private individuals. Lies and errors are rampant, and they never get corrected. We are a long way from 1964 or even Watergate, when Woodward and Bernstein supposedly agonized for weeks over a small mistake they once made in their reporting. This is why Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against The New York Times is moving forward, as is a lawsuit against CNN’s Jake Tapper. It’s why ABC and George Stephanopoulos just had to pay Trump $15 million for falsely claiming that Trump had raped E. Jean Carroll.

It also might be why David Enrich is having an attack of conscience even as he prepares to do battle with the right as a defender of journalistic integrity. I wish him luck pulling it off. But it would be more convincing if he would first come clean about what he did to Brett, to me, and to our friends.