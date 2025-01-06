WELL, BYE:

Turley: “With him, one of the most anti-free speech Canadian administrations will come to an end.”

UPDATE (From Ed): Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns.

Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he is resigning after nearly a decade in office following mounting calls for him to step down.

The 53-year-old said he plans to stay on in his post until his ruling lefty Liberal Party chooses a replacement.

The move comes after an embattled Trudeau was hit with a barrage of calls to quit in recent weeks in the wake of a slew of alarming polls indicating dwindling support.