WELL, BYE:
🚨Breaking News: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has officially resigned. pic.twitter.com/F4vvxEM7Us
— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 6, 2025
Turley: “With him, one of the most anti-free speech Canadian administrations will come to an end.”
UPDATE (From Ed): Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns.
Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he is resigning after nearly a decade in office following mounting calls for him to step down.
The 53-year-old said he plans to stay on in his post until his ruling lefty Liberal Party chooses a replacement.
The move comes after an embattled Trudeau was hit with a barrage of calls to quit in recent weeks in the wake of a slew of alarming polls indicating dwindling support.
CNN adds, “The move would leave the Liberal Party without a permanent leader before the general election, where polls show it is set to badly lose to the opposition Conservative Party, led by the firebrand Pierre Poilievre. The election must be held on or before October 20, but could be brought forward.”