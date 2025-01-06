JUST NBC A DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVE WITH A BYLINE: Kristen Welker Learned Nothing From The Russia Hoax.

NBC’s Kristen Welker has a long history embracing the Democrats’ conspiracies related to Trump-Russia collusion. Would she write off the sources who fed the public bogus narratives embarrassing her own network? Of course not. The moderator of NBC’s flagship weekend political program would go on to platform the Democrats’ conspiracist-in-chief related to Kremlin interference on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s electoral certification. On Sunday, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who was formally censured by the lower chamber two years ago for weaponizing the Intelligence Committee to run the Russia hoax through Trump’s first term, joined Welker on “Meet the Press.” After Schiff condemned “the federal justice system” for having “really let down the country” over Trump’s triumph above the serial lawfare campaigns, Schiff said the incoming president’s new pick as FBI director, Kash Patel, was “unqualified” based on allegations of plans to pursue “political vendettas.” * * * * * * * * * Welker never pushed back on Schiff’s claims about Patel in her Sunday interview. Instead of pressing Schiff with additional questions related to his outlandish claims against Patel, the NBC moderator thanked him for his time, and ended the interview. “We really appreciate it,” she said.

Well, that’s her usual style when interviewing a fellow Democrat. Yesterday at NewsBusters, Jorge Bonilla wrote: NBC’s Kristen Welker Pretends Media Had No Role in Hiding Biden’s Cognitive Decline.

NBC’s Meet the Depressed attempted the impossible: discussing President Joe Biden’s mental decline without mentioning the media’s role in trying to hide what the American people saw with their very own eyes. It goes without saying that this effort failed miserably. The gaslighting began during host Kristen Welker’s interview of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Click “expand” to view transcript: * * * * * * * * The tell here with Welker is that she did not interrupt Schumer as he proceeded to respond to her question on Biden’s mental decline and Schumer’s own furtherance of the phony “sharp as a tack” narrative. Schumer was allowed to deflect and kill time undisturbed. No “to put a fine point on it” or “but that’s not what I asked”, as is her modus operandi with Republicans. More importantly, Schumer was confronted only with his own statement. Welker did not bring up the devastating Wall Street Journal exposé (which specifically mentions Schumer’s visit with Biden in Delaware ahead of his dropping out of the presidential race) that confirms what we all suspected when it comes to Biden’s decline- that his fast fade was deliberately hidden from the American public. Welker offered no follow-up and moved to her next question.

As Scott Johnson adds at Power Line, “NBC News was in on the coverup as well. See, for example, David Ingram’s June 21, 2024 story ‘The deceptive Biden G7 video was quickly debunked, but it kept going viral anyway.’ Schumer can’t say it, but NBC News has no right to be posing the question to him.”