SO HERE’S THE LATEST THING WE’RE SUPPOSED TO BE EMBARRASSED BY OR CONCERNED ABOUT OR WHATEVER: Why Is the Right Obsessed With Epic Poetry?
Look, the reason is right there on the label: they’re epic.
SO HERE’S THE LATEST THING WE’RE SUPPOSED TO BE EMBARRASSED BY OR CONCERNED ABOUT OR WHATEVER: Why Is the Right Obsessed With Epic Poetry?
Look, the reason is right there on the label: they’re epic.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.